Taylor Swift’s Era Tour stops to celebrate her with drag brunches, scavenger hunts and more

TAS Rights Management

We’ve already seen how some cities are rolling out the red carpet for Taylor Swift — everything from naming a street after to her to giving her the key to the city to appointing her honorary mayor. At least two cities are dedicating museum exhibits to her. But for the average Swiftie, paying homage to your queen may be as easy as buying a latte or grabbing brunch.

Both Nashville, where Taylor is playing starting Friday night, and Chicago, where she’s performing next month, are dedicating brunches to the singer. Nashville’s 5 Points Diner & Bar is throwing a Taylor Swift Video Brunch on May 6, where fans can eat, drink $30 bottomless mimosas and watch videos from throughout her career.

According to Wilson County Source, Nashville’s Twelve Thirty Club — owned by Justin Timberlake — is doing a Taylor Swift DJ brunch on May 7 with a Taylor cut-out for photo ops, a balloon installation and, of course, nothing but T. Swift songs.

A Nashville Taylor Swift Scavenger Hunt and Bar Crawl steps off May 6 at 5 p.m., and even a local bagel shop is offering Taylor-themed coffee drinks and eats, with names like Back to December, Welcome to New York and Lavender Haze.

Meanwhile, in the Windy City, Chicago’s Ina Mae Tavern & Packaged Goods restaurant and bar has a Taylor Swift drag brunch scheduled, featuring a Taylor-themed cocktail menu and local drag queens.

But some Chicago places are gonna hate, hate, hate on Tay-Tay. According to Block Club Chicago, one cocktail bar in Chinatown features a sign reading, “Shake It Off: No Taylor Swift Music Allowed Here.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.