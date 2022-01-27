Taylor Swift’s ‘evermore’ was the best-selling “Americana” album of 2021 in the UK

Beth Garrabrant

What would you call Taylor Swift’s album evermore? Pop? Folk? Indie? Well, according to British music fans, it’s “Americana,” and it was the best-selling example of that genre in the U.K. last year.

The U.K.’s Official Charts Company has officially announced evermore as the biggest U.K. Americana Release of the Year in connection with the U.K. Americana Awards, which took place Thursday.

Evermore was Taylor’s sixth British number-one album, and she’s since gone on to score two more: the (Taylor’s Version) editions of Fearless and Red. Taylor’s the first and only female artist to have had eight U.K. number-one albums this century.

As for what “Americana” is, the Americana Music Association UK describes it as “the genre that incorporates elements of various roots music styles resulting in a distinctive sound that lives in a world apart from the pure forms of the genres upon which it may draw.”

Other best-selling “Americana” albums in the U.K. this year were releases by Bruce Springsteen, The Lumineers, rock legends Robert Plant, Bob Dylan and Neil Young, and Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton — the latter two of whom Taylor collaborated with on Red (Taylor’s Version).

In the U.S., evermore is not even nominated in the Grammy category of Best Americana Album. It is, however, up for Album of the Year.

