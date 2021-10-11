Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ ﻿tops the ﻿’Billboard’ ﻿200

Beth Garrabrant

After spending last week at the bottom of the Billboard 200 albums chart, Taylor Swift‘s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) skyrocketed to the number-one spot this week and has been certified the second-best-selling album of the year.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) — the re-recorded version of her 2008 album — jumped to number one after moving a robust 152,000 units the past week, a 1,931% surge. It last peaked at number one in April.

Thanks to Taylor adding limited edition signed CDs and two vinyl LPs for fans to buy, fans snatched up 146,000 album copies, which is an unprecedented 15,807% jump from the past week. Breaking down the number further, 77,000 of the sold copies were CDs and 67,000 were vinyl LPs, while cassettes and digital downloads were tied at 1,000 each. Listeners also streamed the album 8.72 million times.

However, it’s the physical sales that has music insiders buzzing. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) now crosses over 400,000 albums sold — making it the second-best-selling album of the year. Taylor also is behind this year’s best-selling album, as fans snatched up 434,000 copies of her 2020 release, Evermore, since January.

Additionally, Taylor has the seventh-best-selling album of the year, with Folklore moving 228,000 copies in 2021.

