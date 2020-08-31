Taylor Swift's 'folklore' celebrates a fifth consecutive week atop 'Billboard' chart

TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift‘s folklore continues to dominate the Billboard 200 as she notches her fifth straight week atop the chart. With that, folklore ties for having the most weeks in the top spot this year… on top of other major accolades.

Swift now shares the feat first etched this year by Lil Baby‘s My Turn for spending the most weeks atop the Billboard 200. However, the “Shake It Off” singer is the first artist in two years to enjoy five consecutive weeks at number one.

The last artist to do so was Drake with Scorpion, which remained the top selling album from July 14 to August 11, 2018.

When looking at Swift’s extensive Billboard feats, folklore now becomes her second album to spend five straight weeks atop the chart since her 2008 record Fearless.

However, this is the 30-year-old’s first album to debut in the number one spot and then remain in the top position for five consecutive weeks.

Should folklore hang onto number one for a sixth straight week, it’ll become the first album in four years to do so — tying with Drake’s 2016 effort Views. However, Swift faces serious competition from Katy Perry, who dropped her highly anticipated album Smile on August 28.

By Megan Stone

