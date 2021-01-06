Taylor Swift's 'folklore' was 2020's biggest album, says 'Rolling Stone'

Beth Garrabrant

Now that all the numbers have been tallied, we can congratulate Taylor Swift for having the biggest album of 2020. That’s according to Rolling Stone, which puts Tay’s first surprise album, folklore, at number-one on its list of the 200 most popular releases of the past year.

Rolling Stone’s chart ranking is based on sales: In 2020, folklore sold close to 2.3 million album-equivalent units, including more than 1.2 million actual albums and 1.1 billion on-demand audio streams.

Rolling Stone‘s year-end list actually includes five Taylor Swift albums in all: Lover, evermore, Reputation and 1989. The highest ranking of those is 2019’s Lover, in at number 28. Only Drake has more albums on the chart, with six.

Taylor responded to the news with a : An open-mouthed cat that looks borderline crazy, riding in the back of a car.

By the way, Billboard‘s number-one album of 2020 was Post Malone‘s Hollywood’s Bleeding; folklore was number five. The Billboard chart used different methodology, and it also wrapped up earlier than Rolling Stone‘s did.

By Andrea Dresdale

