Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ tops ‘Billboard’ 200 for second week

Taylor Swift’s Midnights has topped the Billboard 200 for the second week in a row.

Following its massive debut-week sales of 1.578 million units, the album earned 342,000 album units in the U.S. in its second week. It now has the largest second-week total for any album since Adele’s 25 sold 1.162 million units in its second week back in 2015.

Midnights’ second-week total is also the third-largest overall week of the year for any album. The album’s debut week is the largest of 2022, followed by Harry Styles’ Harry’s House at number two.

Last week, Taylor became the first artist in history to claim all 10 songs atop the Billboard Hot 100.

