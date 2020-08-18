Taylor Swift's the first to rack up 40 weeks on top of 'Billboard' Artist 100 char

Chart records unravel like an old cardigan in the face of the phenomenon known as Taylor Swift.

As Taylor’s new album, folklore, tops the Billboard album chart for a third week, she’s just notched her 40th total week at number one on the publication’s Artist 100 chart, which combines album and track sales, radio airplay, streaming and social media fan interaction. In other words, pretty much every metric that allows you to measure an artist’s popularity.

While 40 is a nice round milestone number that no other artist has approached, Taylor actually broke the record for the longest time spent on top a few weeks ago. The previous record, set by Drake, was 31 weeks, followed by The Weeknd with 20, Post Malone with 14 and Ariana Grande with 13.

The Artist 100 chart has been around since 2014.

Taylor, folklore and the single “cardigan” have already set a number of other records on Billboard‘s other charts, the most impressive one being that Taylor’s the first artist in history to debut on top of both the Hot 100 singles chart and the Top 200 album chart simultaneously in the same week.

By Andrea Dresdale

