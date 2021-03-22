Tayor Swift surprises young fan who wanted an interview with huge box of merch instead

Taylor Swift is famous for sending unexpected presents to her fans, and the latest lucky recipient is an adorable little girl named Emmy Eaton who reached out to ask Tay if she could interview her for a video series she does called “7 Questions with Emmy.” She’s already done more than 40 interviews and has even appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, so she definitely has some cred.

Taylor unfortunately wasn’t able to do the interview, but she almost made up for it by sending Emmy a massive box of merch, including t-shirts, a hoodie, beanie, scrunchies, hair ties, a journal, a coloring book and, of course, copies of both folklore and evermore. You can watch the entire unboxing video on Facebook.

While she hasn’t been able to chat with Taylor — yet — Emmy has spoken with celebrities like Lindsey Stirling, country stars Scotty McCreery and Wade Hayes, actor Dean Cain, Dr. Oz, and various local heroes in her community.

By Andrea Dresdale

