Teaser drops for Peacock’s ‘John Wick’ prequel spinoff series, ‘The Continental’

Peacock

On the heels of the smash debut of John Wick: Chapter 4, Lionsgate TV and Peacock on Wednesday dropped a teaser to The Continental, a spinoff centering on the franchise’s fan-favorite assassin hangout and the early career of Ian McShane‘s Winston.

The teaser is short on words — actually, there’s no dialogue — but it doesn’t skimp on action: It shows various hit people arming up, shots of a bound person getting tortured and a gaggle of gunmen firing down into the shadows. The soundtrack also sets the scene for the ’70s-set show: “I Feel Love” by Donna Summer.

Colin Woodell plays the younger version of McShane’s character for the series, which will also star Mel Gibson, Peter Greene, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada and Nhung Kate.

Ayomide Adegun will star as a younger version of Charon, the character played in the films by Lance Reddick, who passed away unexpectedly in March.

Peacock teases, “The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape [sic] of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind.”

The streamer continues, “Winston charts a deadly course through … mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.”

The series debuts in September.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.