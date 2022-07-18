Texas State University to offer the first-ever class about Harry Styles

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Texas State University may be taking a page out of New York University’s book by offering a course about a pop star — and has chosen Harry Styles as the focus.

SWT’s associate professor of digital history, ﻿Louie Dean Valencia﻿, unveiled plans to teach the course “Harry Styles And The Cult Of Celebrity: Identity, The Internet, And European Pop Culture,” in spring 2023. He tweeted out his plans for the course.

“It’s official, official. I’m teaching the world’s first ever university course on the work of #HarryStyles is happening,” he announced.

Valencia also shared the official brochure for the course, which says it “focuses on British musician Harry Styles and popular European culture to understand the cultural and political development of the modern celebrity as related to questions of gender and sexuality, race, class, nation, and globalism, media, fashion, fan culture, internet culture and consumerism.”

The professor later posted a TikTok to explain the course further, saying it studies how Harry evolved since stepping into the limelight; what influenced his art, passions and presence; and youth culture over the years.

If you need a refresher, NYU offered a course on Taylor Swift. That year, she spoke at their graduation ceremony. Will Harry do the same? Only time will tell.

In other Harry news, his hit “As It Was” has notched its 10th week atop the Billboard Hot 100. This is the Grammy winner’s first song to accumulate 10 weeks on top of the chart — and the 42nd song overall in the chart’s history to achieve this feat.

Over the past week, the song was streamed an additional 18.1 million times and downloaded 5,000 times.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.