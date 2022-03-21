Thankful for my ex….’s new girlfriend: Ariana Grande sends Kim Kardashian gifts

John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV.com

Looks like Ariana Grande has no problem with the fact that her former fiancé Pete Davidson is now dating Kim Kardashian.

According to the New York Post, on Friday, Kim shared photos on her Instagram Story of a box of items from Ariana’s new makeup line, R.E.M. Beauty, and tagged both the brand and Ariana. The singer also gave her new products to Chrissy Teigen and her Victorious co-star Elizabeth Gillies.

Kim and Ariana have been mutual fans of each other for a while, now: They were photographed together at the VMAs in 2016, and in 2017, Kim took her daughter North to Ariana’s Dangerous Woman tour, the Post reports. And of course, Kim’s mom Kris Jenner appeared in Ari’s video for “thank u, next,” which mentions Pete.

Kim apparently knows Ariana’s song “Pete Davidson” pretty well, too: Way back in 2018, she captioned an Instagram photo with the line “Universe must have my back,” a line from the song.

Ariana and Pete dated from May to October of 2018, during which they got engaged and then called the whole thing off. She married Dalton Gomez in 2021. Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February of 2021, has been dating Pete since October of 2021.

