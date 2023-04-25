Thanks to Doja Cat boost, SZA’s “Kill Bill” is her first-ever Hot 100 #1

RCA/Top Dawg

SZA’s “Kill Bill” first entered the Billboard Hot 100 back in late December, and now, four months later, it’s finally topped the chart. It’s SZA’s first-ever number one on the Hot 100.

“Kill Bill,” from SZA’s number-one album SOS, entered the chart at number three and spent eight weeks at number two, but it now rises to the top thanks to a boost from a new remix featuring Doja Cat. The last time Doja and SZA teamed up, back in 2021, they scored a number three hit with “Kiss Me More.”

Prior to “Kill Bill,” SZA had hit the top 10 six times, including “Kiss Me More,” the Maroon 5 collab “What Lovers Do,” and “All the Stars,” which she recorded with Kendrick Lamar. Her other top 10s were “I Hate U, “Good Days” and “Nobody Gets Me.”

Elsewhere on the chart, Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers” holds at number three, while “Princess Diana” by Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj debuts at number four. It’s Ice Spice’s second top 10, following her Pink Pantheress collab “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2.” Meanwhile, it’s Nicki’s 22nd top 10.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.