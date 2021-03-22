Thanks to Netflix, you can watch Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes, Pink & more pay tribute to Dolly Parton in 2019

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS

Each non-pandemic year, MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy, stages a star-studded benefit gala which pays tribute to a top musical artist named Person of the Year. These are invite-only events that the public never sees, and they’ve very rarely been released after the fact. But Netflix is about to change all that.

In 2019, MusiCares named Dolly Parton its Person of the Year, with the traditional gala, which featured stars from many different genres all singing Dolly’s famous songs. Now, Netflix will air this never-before-seen event on April 7.

Hosted by country group Little Big Town, Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute features performances by Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes, Pink, Lauren Daigle, Miley Cyrus, Yolanda Adams, Norah Jones, Garth Brooks, The Eagles‘ Don Henley and more.

Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris also appeared at the event to present Dolly with her award: The three women teamed up for a super-successful 1987 album called Trio.

Dolly hits performed at the event include “9 to 5,” “Islands in the Stream,” “Here You Come Again” and “I Will Always Love You.”

By Andrea Dresdale

