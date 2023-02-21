‘The Bachelor’ recap: Zach’s London adventure takes an unexpected turn

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Zach and the remaining ladies arrived in London for what promised to be another romantic adventure on Monday’s episode of The Bachelor — but COVID-19 had other plans, leading to a never-before-seen scenario that could drastically alter the journey ahead.

A one-on-one date saw Gabi getting the royal treatment, beginning with a trip to the perfumery that creates scents for the royal family, where she and Zach got to create their own fragrance they called “Zabi.” Next they met King Charles‘ former butler who introduced them to the royals’ famous Corgis, followed by a trip to a designer dress shop and topped off with a romantic dinner where Gabi received the date rose.

Nine of the ladies then received an invitation to “double up on love,” which turned into a tour of London — minus Zach, who was feeling “a little under the weather” and couldn’t join them.

Everyone’s worst fears were confirmed when host Jesse Palmer delivered the news that Zach tested positive for COVID, forcing him to isolate himself from the others.

The news was particularly devastating for Charity, whose first chance at one-on-one date with Zach was dashed.

Determined to push forward with the competition, regardless, Zach arranged the first-ever virtual cocktail party and rose ceremony that saw Kylee and Mercedes sent home.

Here are the nine women remaining after Monday night’s episode:

Aly, 26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Ga.

Ariel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, N.Y.

Brooklyn, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Okla.

Charity, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga.

Gabriella “Gabi,” 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vt.

Greer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas. — First Impression Rose

Jessica “Jess,” 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Fla.

Kaitlyn “Kaity,” 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas.

Katherine, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Fla.

