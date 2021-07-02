The Best 4th Of July Celebrations in Minnesota This Weekend

With the state of Minnesota reaching a COVID vaccine milestone, many of your favorite Independence Day celebrations are coming back from the shadows of 2020! Last year, The 4th of July was a bit dreadful given the global pandemic, but this year the pyrotechnics, sunshine, food trucks and parades are ever present on this holiday weekend.

Emphasis on the pyrotechnics.🔥

Where will you be this weekend? Wherever you are, we hope you get to spend time with loved ones, be with your local communities, and celebrate in style. 🇺🇸

Saturday, July 3rd

St. Paul: 10p.m. at CHS field there are fireworks following the Saints baseball Game

Bloomington: Summer Fete with live music, food and fireworks

Cannon Falls: The Cannon Valley Fair began July 1st and runs through the 4th with fireworks on Sunday night

Forest Lake: The city’s multi-day celebration began Thursday and ends on Sunday with fireworks at 10p.m.

Sunday, July 4th

Apple Valley: 10p.m. at Jonny Cake Ridge Park East following the Freedom Days parage

Blaine: 10p.m. at the National Sports Center

Chanhassen: The annual 4th of July Celebration will include live music, a car show, a street dance and fireworks Sunday night

Duluth: Fourth Fest at Duluths Bayfront Festival Park with what is called the state’s largest fireworks display (synchronized to a musical program!)

Woodbury: The Hometown Celebration starts at 7p.m. Sunday and will have food trucks along with their 10p.m. fireworks display