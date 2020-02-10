The best (and worst) moments from this week’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosted by RuPaul with musical guest Justin Bieber

Another weekend of Saturday Night Live has come and gone, and instead of making you sit down and pick through all of the sketches and performances … we’re just gonna break it down for you here! Remember this is purely our opinion, so feel free to disagree.

THE HIGHS:

Family Charades: The Johnson family (RuPaul, Kenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd) faces off against another family (Kate McKinnon, Beck Bennett, Kyle Mooney, Heidi Gardner) in an intense game of charades.



Boop It: A commercial advertises a new toy called Boop It.



Justin Bieber ft. Quavo: Intentions (Live)



The Library: To celebrate National Literacy Month, a library invites RuPaul to teach everyone how to read.



SOMEWHERE IN THE MIDDLE:

Justin Bieber: Yummy (Live)



Check Splitting: Two employees (RuPaul, Cecily Strong) make a stink about splitting the check at a lunch with coworkers (Chris Redd, Heidi Gardner, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney).



Chad & RuPaul: RuPaul discovers Chad (Pete Davidson) on set and tries to turn him into a future queen of drag.



Thirsty Cops: Two thirsty cops (RuPaul, Ego Nwodim) make their move on a civilian (Pete Davidson) during a traffic stop.



THE LOWS:

Old New York Show: Madge and Dickie (Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant) host a talk show from their hotel room called The Old New York Show with special guest Mr. Tarry Teats (RuPaul).

