The cast of ‘Hamilton’ reveal some backstage secrets during cast reunion

With Hamilton only a day away, the cast did a video reunion for The Kelly Clarkson Show! And if you ever wondered how much craziness goes on behind-the-scenes in Hamilton, this will absolutely give you some answers!

Clarkson challenged Lin-Manuel Miranda to a game of “Who was most likely to…?”, resulting in some entertaining stories being shared about dance parties and shots out of Grammy awards. Yes, you read that correctly.

Oh, and one cast member can do an impression of Mickey Mouse singing in the style of Idina Menzel … no big deal.

Watch the reunion below:

