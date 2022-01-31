The Chainsmokers and The Kid LAROI to headline first ever NFT-themed music festival

Rob Kim/Getty Images

The Chainsmokers and The Kid LAROI are joining the ever-growing world of NFTs by headlining a brand new music festival in honor of the latest craze.

EDM reports that the two will headline the first annual Afterparty NFT Art and Music Festival, which is set for Las Vegas this spring. The Chainsmokers and The Kid LAROI will take the stage on March 18 and March 19 at Sin City’s AREA15 venue. The party will feature about 25 other supporting acts and that list will be unveiled at a later time.

The first of its kind bash is organized by Afterparty, which is a leading NFT platform. The goal of the immersive concert series is to raise awareness about this developing form of digital currency and investment. The festival aims to transport attendees into the metaverse by giving them “all-access” passes in the form of tokens, which they can use to unlock different experiences or prizes.

Information on ticket sales is forthcoming and information about the festival is listed as “coming soon” on Afterparty’s official website.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.