The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart opens up about struggles with alcohol

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics

The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart is explaining the very personal meaning behind the duo’s latest song, “Self Destruction Mode.”

In a candid Instagram post Wednesday, June 14, Drew writes, “i’ve struggled with drinking throughout my career as it’s an addiction that’s woven into the environment we exist in.”

He continues, “this guilt of not being good enough or not being better ironically sends me into a spiral that restarts my bad habit cycle.”

“this song isn’t a cry for help but more of an embrace or celebration of all that i am,” he explains. “i know that im flawed. i know that i am great and so are you. Never forget it.”

“Self Destruction Mode,” featuring rap/pop artist bludnymph, was released on June 2.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.