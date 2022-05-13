The Chainsmokers’ ﻿So Far So Good ﻿is finally here

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for unKommon events

After a three-year wait and an extended social media hiatus, ﻿The Chainsmokers are back with their long-awaited fourth studio album, So Far So Good.

Released Friday, the album features the previously released tracks “Riptide,” “High” and “iPad,” all of which feature Andrew Taggart‘s vocals. But unlike their previous releases, this album is collaboration-free.

The Grammy winners have been telling fans since they first announced So Far So Good is that it’s “Chainsmokers 2.0” and a soft reboot of their career. They stressed this album is a departure from their previous works and will feel more intimate.

So Far So Good includes songs about struggling relationships and isolation, in addition to several experimental tracks that see The Chainsmokers dabbling with new beats, sounds and instruments.

“In Too Deep” is one of those tracks, featuring just vocals and guitars as Andrew sings about asking out a girl he thinks is ‘the one.’ Another interesting track is “If You’re Serious,” which leans closer to alt-pop with its 80s-like synths and guitar scratches.

There are some tracks on the album that will appease the duo’s original fans, “Something Different,” “I Love U” and “Solo Mission,” which are more anthemic in nature and utilize heavy synths over a pounding beat. “I Love U” also has a music video, starring Andrew and rumored girlfriend Stella Barey, as well as Alex Pall, all dancing in the club and overall having a good time.

So Far So Good is now available to stream and purchase.

