The Chainsmokers to help kick off Super Bowl LVI (56) weekend with pre-game concert

Rick Kern/Getty Images

The Chainsmokers have been teasing something big for a while — not just their new music. On Wednesday, it was announced that the EDM duo will help kick off Super Bowl weekend with a game-worthy performance.

According to the press release, ﻿Alex Pall﻿ and ﻿Drew Taggart﻿ have teamed with DIRECTV for a Friday night performance for MaximBet Music at the Market.

Alex said he was beyond excited to not only be a part of the biggest weekend in sports — but to be among the first to get the party started. “This annual event never fails to deliver, year after year, and we’re psyched to be a part of it and bring the energy and excitement to LA,” he said in a statement.

The Chainsmokers are set to perform on Friday, February 11, and will also be joined by ﻿﻿rapper ﻿Lil Baby﻿. The weekend festivities will continue into Saturday, with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson serving as host while ﻿﻿DJ ﻿Tiësto, Loud Luxury and DJ Vice all take the stage.

The event will take place in a custom built 45,000 square foot open-air pavilion at Los Angeles, California’s, City Market. The arena will channel how the 80s interpreted what the future would look like, according to the release.

Meanwhile, The Chainsmokers have been promoting their upcoming single, “High,” but have yet to announce a release date. In addition, they’re gearing up for their next studio album, which they’ve dubbed TCS4, but have yet to confirm when it’ll hit the shelf.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.