The complete ‘Star Wars’ Skywalker Saga will be available on Disney+ in May

This week, Disney+ announced that the entire Skywalker Saga will finally be available to watch!

When Disney+ launched, many of the Star Wars films were available on both Disney+ and Netflix, and with the release of the final film in the series back in December it was only a matter of time before Disney finally reclaimed the films.

Starting May 4th, audiences will be able to watch all nine films in one place!

May the FOURTH be with you!