'The Crown''s Emma Corrin to play Harry Styles' wife in new film

Jim Dyson/Redferns

Harry Styles has secured himself a wife — on screen, that is.

Deadline reports The Crown’s Emma Corrin has been cast opposite Harry in the upcoming 1950s-set Amazon Studios film, My Policeman.

They’ll play married couple Tom and Marion, whose marriage gets complicated when Tom enters into a secret relationship with a museum curator named Patrick at a time when homosexuality was illegal.

Shooting will reportedly begin this summer.

Harry is currently filming Don’t Worry Darling, directed by his new girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

By Andrea Tuccillo

