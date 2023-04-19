‘The Daily Show’ announces Charlamagne Tha God, Desus Nice and Lewis Black among next guest co-hosts

Comedy Central

The Daily Show‘s well-rated run of fill-in guest hosts will roll on in May and June.

Comedy Central announced Wednesday that Charlamagne Tha God, Desus Nice, Michelle Wolf, Lewis Black and comedian Ronny Chieng will be among the next round of guest co-hosts.

Further, the Daily Show News Team will act as host during a “takeover” event on May 22.

Here’s the schedule:

May 15th: Charlamagne Tha God

May 22nd: News Team Takeover

June 5th: Michelle Wolf

June 12th: Ronny Chieng

June 20th :Lewis Black

June 26th: Desus Nice

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. on Comedy Central and streams the next day on Paramount+.

