'The Disney Holiday Singalong' brings stars and Broadway talent together for heartwarming show of unity

ABC kicked off the holiday season with a dazzling display of star power for The Disney Holiday Singalong. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, who was seated comfortably in a giant leather chair in front of a roaring fire, Monday night’s festivities united recording artists, actors, celebrities and Broadway talent alike to remind everyone watching at home that, even though Christmas will look different this year, the holiday spirit remains unchanged.

Monday night’s message also centered on the importance of family and kindness, as demonstrated by singers teaming with their siblings or young children for their performances.

Highlights of the night included performances from Chloe x Halle, BTS, Pink and her nine-year-old daughter Willow, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr. and many others that helped ring in the holiday season.

Kicking off the official singalong was Hollywood power couple Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, who attempted a vocal warmup for the audience watching at home that, unfortunately, went awry. The camera shattered when the outspoken diva went rogue with the high notes.

R&B duo Chloe x Halle took over with their ultra-harmonized rendition of “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” from Disney’s Frozen. The sisters joined hands as they danced around a winter wonderland, highlighted by white Christmas trees and snow flurries gently swirling around them.

Another memorable performance came all the way from South Korea, when BTS teamed up with the official star of the Christmas season, Santa Claus himself, to help them perform “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.” The K-pop group had a blast channeling the joy and wonder of the holidays by surrounding themselves with shiny presents and twinkling lights. The band also shared several hearty laughs throughout the song.

With Santa busy in South Korea, Pink invited her young daughter Willow to help deliver a magical and heartwarming rendition of “The Christmas Song.” Pink’s eyes filled with pride as her daughter showed off her impressive vocal talents and, at the end, happily waved over her three-year-old son, Jameson, to wave goodbye to the audience and close out their family performance.

Leslie Odom Jr. married the Halloween and Christmas spirits when tackling “What’s This” from The Nightmare before Christmas. His Broadway chops shined and made the ultra-energetic song all the more entertaining as the Hamilton star’s voice crackled and popped with excitement, allowing him to effortlessly channel the animated Jack Skellington.

While some performers chose to highlight the jubilation of Christmas, others like Adam Lambert and Andrea Bocelli embodied the warmth of the holiday season with their intimate performances of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Silent Night,” respectively.

The most emotional performance, however, came from Broadway itself, when those who are part of Disney’s impressive array of musicals came together in a show of unity to deliver an inspiring and modified version of Frozen‘s “Let It Go.” The group took over the New Amsterdam Theatre, located in the heart of Times Square, to promise Broadway’s glorious return and encourage the audience to “fill this world with light and love.”

Also helping to ring the Christmas cheer was perennial holiday favorite Michael Bublé performing “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” Scandal star Kerry Washington, who belted out “Joy to the World” from her illuminated gazebo, Ciara and her children Sienna and Future rocking out to “Rocking around the Christmas Tree,” Derek and Julianne Hough dancing up a storm to some holiday classics, and Katy Perry performing a medley of “Cozy Little Christmas” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Seacrest closed out the celebration by asking the audience to support Feed America, saying those who wish to donate can do so by visiting disney.com/feedthelove.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.