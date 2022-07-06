The first trailer for ﻿’Amsterdam’﻿, starring ﻿﻿Taylor Swift, is here

Walt Disney Studios

We finally have our first look at the upcoming movie Amsterdam, which stars Taylor Swift.

The first trailer dropped Wednesday. According to the trade, the “original romantic crime epic” is set in the 30s and that centers on three characters played by Christian Bale, John David Washington and Margot Robbie who “find themselves at the center of one of the most secret plots in American history.”

The group forges a bond to protect one another as they get swept up in a conspiracy where they are falsely accused of murdering an important individual. As the trailer promises, you find out how they “altered the course of American history.”

While Taylor isn’t shown much in the first Amsterdam trailer, we do get a brief glimpse of her. The Grammy winner is seen toward the end of the two-minute clip, in which her richly dressed character is looking distraught.

This marks her first big-screen role following 2019’s critically panned movie musical, CATS.

Amsterdam, also starring Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Rami Malek and Zoe Saldaña, arrives exclusively in theaters on November 4.

