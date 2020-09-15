The ‘Fresh Prince’ mansion is listed on Airbnb for only $30 a night!

IMAGE: Airbnb

ATTENTION! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

Will Smith has listed the iconic “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” mansion on Airbnb for the first time ever! From Sept. 29 through Oct. 14. fans WILL finally get the chance to chill out, max, relax all cool for only $30 a night.

But don’t go rushing to book your flight or hit the road because unfortunately, this offer is only for Los Angeles residents. So unless you’ve got an extra L.A. address, we’re just going to have to be patient and hope this offer comes around again for the rest of the county.

CLICK HERE to see the official Airbnb listing!