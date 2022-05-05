The Goo Goo Dolls to release their virtual rock show

Courtesy Ashley Osbourne

If you missed The Goo Goo Dolls‘ virtual spectacular, now’s your chance to own a physical copy.

The event, dubbed Grounded with The Goo Goo Dolls, took place during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when venues were shuttered to live events. So, the Grammy nominees got crafty and connected with fans via a virtual spectacular.

The “Iris” hitmakers performed their greatest hits using an Augmented Reality FanTracks Stage, which critics hailed for its use of groundbreaking technology — an LED Stage Set powered by the Unreal Engine, which major video game makers use. While Goo Goo Dolls weren’t the first band to do a virtual concert, they pioneered the first-ever virtual XR live concert.

The concert was livestreamed across the globe and allowed fans to virtually interact with the group via a live band chat feature.

Now, you can own your own copy of this performance with a 2-disc set, with the “Name” singers making available a 4K Blu-ray and Audio CD as well as a stand-alone DVD version of their concert. In addition, those wanting just an audio version are in luck — they will also separately release the digital soundtrack on all platforms.

Everything is available for pre-order and will be made available on May 20.

