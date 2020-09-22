‘The Great British Baking Show’ is back; watch the trailer now!

If you’ve never heard of The Great British Baking Show, you’ve either been living in a hole for the last few years OR you don’t have annoying friends that won’t stop talking about it. Either way, that’s fine. But for many television watchers TGBBS is a lovely staple in their collection of go-to television.

This week, Netflix released an official trailer for the upcoming season, which premieres on September 25th! So if you’re a fan, you might want to clear your calendar on Friday because you’ve got a lot of watching to do.

Watch the trailer below:



PS. For those of you wondering … I’ve heard of The Great British Bake Off, but not The Great British Baking Show? Fun fact: They are the same show. PBS had to tweak the name because Pillsbury owns the rights to the phrase “Bake-Off” in the United States.