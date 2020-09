We all know there was at least one debate this week, but did you know there was another debate happening?

With help and guidance from our moderator Ryan, Crisco and Dez took to the microphone. Each party agreed to keep their answers to only 20 seconds long and that they would be respectful when it wasn’t their turn. This … this is truly the great debate of 2020, and we hope you’re ready because it’s going to be a wild ride.

Listen to the debate below: