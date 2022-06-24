“The guilt is the hardest”: Chris Daughtry talks about losing his mom and stepdaughter a week apart

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Chris Daughtry‘s been through a lot of tragedy in the past year, losing his mother to cancer and his stepdaughter Hannah to suicide a week apart. On Thursday’s installment of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Chris opened up about how he’s been coping.

“I think the common denominator in both is the guilt,” the American Idol alum shared. “The ‘I wish I would’ve said this, I wish I would’ve done this, I wish I would’ve called more.'”

He added, “The guilt is the hardest, because you can’t do anything about it, and there’s always gonna be reminders of what you could’ve done..and I tend to beat myself up a lot over it.”

However, Chris said he and his family have dealt with their losses in a “very healthy way.” He went on to detail how his children were an active part of the burial process — he didn’t indicate whose burial — but said seeing them “process it” was very “healing.”

Chris and his band Daughtry‘s latest album is called Dearly Beloved.

