The Jonas Brothers and James Corden spoof Disney origin stories

They’re the origin stories you didn’t know you needed. Ahead of the release of Disney’s Cruella, James Corden teamed up with the Jonas Brothers on The Late Late Show to spoof some other potential live-action prequels.

One tells the gritty tale of how Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh became so depressed. It stars Joe Jonas as Eeyore, with Kevin Jonas as Pooh and Nick Jonas as Tigger. As bills pile up, Eeyore decides to make some extra cash as a drug mule, and things go downhill from there.

In another parody, Corden stars as Tony, the Italian chef from Lady and the Tramp, in a film called Spaghettabout It. And in the most obscure origin story of the bunch, Kevin reveals the dark backstory of the woman who yells “I need six eggs!” in the opening musical number of Beauty and the Beast. That one gets the title Six Eggs Away from Six Feet Under.

