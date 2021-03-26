The Jonas Brothers fend off breakup rumors, say the band is "obviously still together"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Jonas Brothers weathered a few breakup rumors after Nick Jonas revived his solo career by releasing his album Spaceman. But the band still insists they are not going their separate ways.

Speaking to Access Hollywood on Thursday about their hilarious new Cadillac commercial, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas shot down rumors that the band is breaking up.

“This band is obviously still together and still doing its thing,” Kevin pointed out, noting how he and Joe are “excited” to support their little brother’s fourth studio album. “It’s exciting and shows all the different sides of everything we can do, which is really cool.”

Nick added that the COVID-19 pandemic brought the band closer together, explaining, “It’s obviously been a crazy year for everybody and we’re navigating it as a family the best we can, but also as bandmates by just staying in close contact as we can.”

The “This Is Heaven” singer noted that while he hasn’t been able to see his two older brothers as much as he’d like, it was “nice” being able to reconnect during “a few rare occasions.”

When speaking about their new Cadillac commercial, Kevin described out Nick’s reaction to trying out the car’s self-driving technology.

“His face lit up and when he let go [of the wheel] and let it do its thing, it’s amazing to experience it in person,” said Kevin.

Nick agreed, smiling, “It was great!”

After the Jonas Brother’s reunited in 2019 following a six-year hiatus, they released their massive fifth studio album Happiness Begins, which included the hits “Sucker,” “Cool” and “Only Human.”

A rumored sixth studio album is reportedly in the works.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.