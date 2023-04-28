‘The Kardashians’ season 3 trailer looks back at “a whirlwind of a year”

Hulu

Hulu dropped the trailer for season 3 of The Kardashians, and Kris Jenner sums things up best when she declares, “This has been a whirlwind of a year.”

Kim Kardashian can’t seem to remember where the show left off last season. When a producer reminds her that she was dating Pete Davidson, the 42-year-old mother of four replies, “Things change really quickly.”

Amid her divorce from Kanye West, a tearful Kim reveals she’s “not okay,” later explaining that the rapper is painting “the most insane narrative” about her and her kids, but that they “stay silent through all the lies for my kids.”

Kim also faces the ire of her sister Kourtney, who thinks the SKIMS founder used her wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker as a “business opportunity.” Kim denies the accusations, insisting she “couldn’t have been more mindful.”

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian has problems of her own, dealing with a melanoma scare. She also reveals that she doesn’t want to lean on her on-off-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, any longer.

Kylie Jenner brings up the topic of cosmetic surgery, hoping her daughter Stormi, 5, doesn’t follow her example.

“I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did. I wish I never touched anything to begin with,” she admits.

The trailer concludes with Kylie Jenner declaring, “I just don’t think everything’s gonna be okay.”

The Kardashians returns for its third season May 25 on Hulu.

