The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” jumps back to number one on ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

Columbia Records

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber couldn’t “Stay” out of the number-one spot for long.

Their hit collab bounced back to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week, up from number six. It marks the song’s fifth week at number one.

“Stay” also hit number one on the Radio Songs Chart, making it the most-heard song on U.S. radio.

Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” drops to number two on the Hot 100, while Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” rises to number three. Rounding out the top five are Drake’s “Knife Talk,” featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat, and Walker Hayes’ viral hit, “Fancy Like.”

