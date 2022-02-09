The Kid LAROI and Tate McRae to partner with their artsy fans in new “Set The Stage” campaign

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The Kid LAROI and Tate McRae are tasking their fans to tap into their creative juices for an exciting new partnership with Sony.

A press release Wednesday announced that the singers will headline a new campaign called “Set The Stage,” which allows them to co-create content with aspiring creatives and their biggest fans.

Tate’s sessions kick off February 24, and will be livestreamed from a Los Angeles studio on Sony’s YouTube channel, where potential creators are tasked to participate in the “Set The Stage” challenge. The “you broke me first” singer will review fan-submitted artwork inspired by her lyrics and will choose her favorites to be featured during a series of live performances.

The Kid LAROI’s session will be the grand finale of Sony’s new campaign. He says in a statement, “I’m beyond excited to partner with Sony and bring my fans in on the fun…My fans have quite literally changed my life and I want to connect with them in new ways.”

The singer adds, “With my first global tour coming up, I wanted to take this opportunity to share this experience with my fans, putting their voices at the center of my work.”

The “Set The Stage” live video performances will be streamed via 360 Reality Audio and will include production diaries and some behind-the-scenes content that fans will see for the first time. For more information, visit Sony.com.

