The Kid LAROI hits number one on ‘Billboard’ 200 chart

It took a while, but The Kid LAROI officially has a number-one album.

His F*ck Love album, which just released its fourth incarnation last week, jumped from number 26 to number one on the Billboard 200 chart this week. The first version of the album dropped in July 2020, but this marks the project’s first time on top of the list.

The Australian rapper had an interesting way of celebrating the milestone, posting a photo of himself in the restroom of a private jet.

“taking a s*** on a jet because WE HAVE THE NUMBER ONE ALBUM [MIXTAPE] IN AMERICA!!!!!!” the 17-year-old captioned it. “WTF?!?!?! I LOVE YOU ALL BEYOND WORDS CAN F***** EXPLAIN MAN.”

He continued, “if someone told me that I’d have a number one ANYTHING let alone an album 3 years ago when I was in Australia I’d say that’s bloody ridiculous. but seriously I know I say this a lot, but thank you from the bottom of my heart. I am nothing without you guys & it makes me so mf happy that this project has connected with y’all in the way that it has. again, thank you and I love you I love you I love you.”

After releasing F*ck Love on July 24, 2020, LAROI released F*ck Love (Savage) in November 2020, followed by F*ck Love 3 on July 23 of this year and F*ck Love 3+ on July 27. Each version added more songs to the collection.

