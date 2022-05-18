The Kid LAROI is about to launch a collaboration with McDonald’s … in Australia

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Kid LAROI is the latest artist to head toward the Golden Arches for an all-new collaborative menu.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed something different in the latest McDonald’s Instagram advertisement, which shows the Australian singer playing an arcade game called LAROI’S WORLD. While not taking his eyes off the screen, the caption pops up “The Kid LAROI x McDonald’s.”

Then, as it appears the “Stay” singer loses the game and begins kicking the side of the machine, the date “26.5” flashes — meaning May 26.

Soon enough, McDonald’s Australia confirmed on Instagram that the forthcoming partnership launches next week.

Not much else is known about the collaboration, but it does appear it will only be available for those in the land Down Under. But, fans are holding out hope this partnership goes international.

Either way, the Grammy nominee joins fellow artists Mariah Carey, Saweetie, BTS, J Balvin and Travis Scott, who also launched self-inspired specialty menus.

These menus are usually packed with the artist’s favorite food and come with their own Mickey Dee’s-inspired merchandise sold alongside the menu options.

