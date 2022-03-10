The Kid LAROI, Macklemore, Imagine Dragons and Khalid to headline NCAA March Madness Music Festival

Matthew Baker/Getty Images

March Madness is upon us, and to help hype basketball fans for the main event, the NCAA unveiled this year’s headliners for its March Madness Music Festival.

People reports that The Kid LAROI, Macklemore, Khalid and Imagine Dragons will be hitting the stage as the Division I Men’s Final Four gets underway between April 1 and April 3. LAROI will kick things off on Saturday, April 2, at the Infinite Sounds by Coca-Cola Starlight stage, performing alongside other musical guests Lucky Daye and BIA. Khalid will close Saturday’s festivities.

Then, on Sunday, April 3, Imagine Dragons and Macklemore will perform at the Capital One JamFest show alongside Grouplove and New Orleans musician Trombone Shorty.

The headliners of Friday’s AT&T Block Party event have yet to be revealed.

Registration to buy tickets for Infinite Sounds is now open, while Capital One JamFest registration starts Wednesday, March 23, at 10 a.m. ET. Capital One cardholders will get early access on Monday, March 21. It is unknown when registration for the Block Party opens.

The three-day event will tip off the NCAA’s Men’s Final Four tournament and will wrap up as the national championship gets underway in New Orleans on April 4.

