The Kid LAROI pokes fun at Hollywood romance with “I Guess It’s Love?” music video

Columbia Records

The Kid LAROI took a swipe at celebrity romance with the music video for his song “I Guess It’s Love?”

The video dropped Monday, which features his girlfriend, Katarina Deme. The two star in “a satirical commentary on todays self-obsessed culture, in the tale of a tumultuous Hollywood romance,” per a press release.

The video starts with LAROI staging a prank on his unamused girlfriend before showing brief clips taken from home videos. Then things take a hard left when the story looks into the couple’s future, which apparently includes an abundance of plastic surgery, drama and passion.

The video also includes footage of what they think they’d look like — and how they’d behave — as senior citizens.

This is the third single off of LAROI’s debut album, The First Time, which has yet to receive a release date. He’s previously dropped the tracks “Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1)” and “Love Again.”

His Bleed for You college tour kicks off March 24 in Syracuse, New York.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.