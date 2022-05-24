The Kid LAROI reveals the financial advice Elon Musk gave him

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Kid LAROI is just starting to understand the world of banking and investing — so who better to receive advice from than Elon Musk?

LAROI spoke of the Tesla CEO on Australian radio station Nova and explained he didn’t feel intimidated to ask the multibillionaire for some financial tips. “He’s actually a really down to earth (guy),” the “Stay” singer said, noting the two were “hanging out” at a Saturday Night Live after-party.

LAROI performed his hit “Without You” with SNL musical guest Miley Cyrus in May 2021. Musk was the week’s host.

The 18-year-old Australian singer said he “went up” to Musk and asked for financial tips. “He basically … told me to invest in something that I love,” he said. “I thought (that) was great advice.”

While LAROI was hoping the SpaceX founder would have given him “an entire plan,” the singer said of the exchange, “I walked away realizing, ‘Damn, that is probably the best financial advice you could give anyone.’ Because I mean, if you don’t believe in something, then how is everybody else gonna believe in it?”

“He could tell me something to invest in, whatever. But if I don’t believe in it, then why would I do it,” LAROI shrugged.

Also during the interview, the singer called out fake friends and gave some fashion advice to his fans — he warned against wearing “band T-shirts that I don’t listen to.”

