The Kid LAROI reveals what it’s like collaborating with Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus

The Kid LAROI is dishing on what it’s like to hit the recording studio with Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus — as well as the advice they gave him.

LAROI, born Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, sat down with Entertainment Tonight to spill on his biggest collaborative efforts.

When it comes to working with Miley on his “Without You” remix, the 17-year-old revealed she was the one who hit him up first after working with his producer Omer Fedi.

“They were in the studio one day and my Jimmy Fallon performance came on TV, and apparently they watched it together. She was like, ‘Whoa, this is sick,’ and then I guess Omer must have asked her, ‘Hey, so would you do a remix?'” he revealed. “Then he came to me and was like, ‘Hey, she wants to do a remix. Let’s do it.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it!'”

While working on their collab, Miley pulled him aside to share some pointers about the music industry, which was, “She just told me… don’t get so caught up in all the other extra s***… Just stay focused on the music, and creating the best music possible.”

As for working with Justin, whom he helped sing “Unstable” off the Canadian singer’s new Justice album, says LAROI, “He’s great. He always calls me and gives me advice and I can always reach out to him and ask him about certain stuff and talk to him about my feelings and stuff like that. So, that’s really cool. He’s a really great dude.”

Currently, LAORI is hard at working on his debut studio album, telling ET, “I’m ready for people to hear it. It’s not done yet, but I’m already ready.”

His “Without You” remix with Miley is out now.

