The Kid LAROI scores three prestigious awards in his native Australia

Michael Tran/Getty Images

He’s now based in LA, but The Kid LAROI‘s home country honored him Tuesday night at a ceremony in Melbourne, Australia.

LAROI took home three awards from APRA, the Australasian Performing Right Association, at its annual ceremony honoring songwriters. His trophies included the APRA Song of the Year for “Stay,” Most Performed Hip-Hop/Rap Work for “Without You,” and the overall Songwriter of the Year award.

According to Billboard, LAROI accepted via a live Zoom from LA.

LAROI just released his long-awaited new single “Thousand Miles,” which he says he wrote when he met his current girlfriend, and realized that he “couldn’t give her the relationship she deserved due to the direction my life was heading.” In the song, he warns her to stay away from him because he’s going to hurt her but, obviously, she didn’t listen, because they’re still together.

