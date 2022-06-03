The Kid LAROI shouts out music teacher who told him music career was “never going to go anywhere”

Don Arnold/WireImage

Revenge is a dish best served cold — but The Kid LAROI chose to enact his over a hot mic.

The “Stay” singer was in Adelaide, Australia, for a concert and opened up about his memories of living in the area. Telling the audience he went to school in the area “for, like, nine months,” he decided to call out the former teacher — by name — who told him he wouldn’t make it in music.

Claiming the teacher “sat me down one day” for a heart-to-heart, LAROI said he was told, “You’re not doing your work, you’ve got to quit music, it’s not going to do anything for you, you’re never going to go anywhere with it.”

Daily Mail reports a member of the audience said they had the same teacher, to which the singer quipped, “Tell her I said ‘F*** you,’ because look at me now!”

After taking a beat, the Grammy nominee said, “I only got love in my heart” for the teacher.

Despite a few claims from the audience, it is unknown if the teacher was at the concert to hear LAROI’s hot take.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.