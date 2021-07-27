The Kid LAROI surprises fans with six new bonus tracks

Columbia Records

The Kid LAROI surprised fans with an extended version of his latest album.

At midnight on Tuesday, he released F*ck Love 3+ , which features six bonus tracks: “I Don’t Know,” “About You,” “Lonely and F***** Up,” “Situation,” “Attention” and “Best for Me.”

Just last Friday, the Australian rapper dropped F*ck Love 3, the third installment in his F*ck Love series following his July 2020 debut mixtape F*ck Love and November 2020’s F*ck Love (Savage).

LAROI also announced a pop-up show in Los Angeles that’s set to take place Tuesday night at an undisclosed location. Fans can register for free tickets and if selected, they’ll receive a text with the venue and show details.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.