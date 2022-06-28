The Kid LAROI teams with Coca-Cola and Snapchat for new AR experience

John Shearer/Getty Images

The Kid LAROI has been digitized for an all new augmented reality initiative that will see him performing virtually on Snapchat.

The Australian singer wore a motion capture suit to choreograph the dance moves for his song “Thousand Miles,” which will be performed by his avatar for its new music video. The musical performance, which will only be on Snapchat, will be put on by Coca-Cola for their season-long “Coke Summer Music” campaign.

Fans can tune in on the video sharing app, the Coke Studio website, Snapchat’s Lens Carousel and by scanning billboards in Chicago or New York with a Snapcode. You can also test your LAROI chops by spotting Easter eggs hidden throughout the performance.

