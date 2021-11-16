The Kid LAROI to perform at 2021 ARIA Awards

ABC/Randy Holmes

The Kid LAROI added yet another awards show performance to his ultra-busy schedule. The “Stay” singer is set to take over the ARIA Awards stage when the ceremony airs November 24.

Previously, LAROI’s performed at the MTV VMAs and is set to perform at a slate of music festivals before launching his debut headlining End of the World tour, which kicks off in January 2022.

The ARIA — or Australian Recording Industry Association — Music Awards unveiled its complete list of performers on Tuesday and tapped the 18-year-old as one of this year’s main entertainers.

Ed Sheeran﻿ will also make a cameo during the festivities to honor the late ﻿Michael Gudinski. The legendary Australian concert promoter was a close friend of Ed’s, and his death earlier this year inspired Ed to write the song “Visiting Hours.” The ARIAS are renaming its breakthrough artist award after Gudinski. Masked Wolf is one of the contenders for that award.

LAROI is up for four awards this time, including best artist. Additionally, his “Stay” collaboration with Justin Bieber earned him a nod for best pop release, while his track “Without You” is up for song of the year and best hip hop release. Justin’s album Justice is being considered for best international act.

The ARIA awards are set to air on Wednesday, November 24 and will be simulcast on YouTube, starting at 3:30 a.m. ET/7:30 p.m. AEDT.

