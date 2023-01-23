“The luckiest girl in the world”: Madonna thanks fans for support after Celebration Tour tickets sell out

Courtesy Live Nation

Madonna celebrated the success of her upcoming Celebration Tour by thanking fans in a video message.

After the tickets went on sale Friday, 98% of the dates sold out as 600,000 tickets were snapped up in a few hours, Billboard reported. Presales for the dates in Denver, Phoenix, Atlanta and a few other cities that weren’t included in the original sale begin Monday; the general sale for those shows is Friday.

In her Instagram video message, the Queen of Pop told fans, “I just want to say thank you to all of my fans for all of your love and support over the last few days.”

“I don’t take any of this for granted,” she added. “I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. And I’m so grateful for all of your support. And I can’t wait to put the show together, and have a moment with each and every one of you on the stage to celebrate the last four decades of my journey.”

Billboard reports that among those commenting on the message was Lady Gaga, who wrote, “We love you M.” However, the comment seems to have disappeared from the post.

The Celebration Tour starts July 15 in Vancouver and will feature Madonna performing songs from her entire 40-year career.

