The Most Magical Land

Fawn-Doe-Rosa is my fav place! I found it in 2012 when I first moved to the Twin Cities and Ive gone every single year since! I even bought a sweatshirt this year LOL

A lot of people I meet have never heard of it so here I am to introduce this magical land to you 🙂

BTW this is not an ad I just want to spread the joy that is Fawn-Doe-Rosa. Last year we were lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time and as they were closing one of the owners maybe? gave us a mini tour and let my daughter feed some of the animals their dinner, it was REALLY cool to be able to experience that! Its out by Taylors Falls and I know that’s a popular place to visit in the fall so add FDR to your trip!