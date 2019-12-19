The Royal Dutch Guide Dog Foundation made a living doggy Christmas tree!

It takes a lot of work to get one dog to do something, but to make a living and breathing doggie Christmas tree takes EXPONENTIALLY more work!

Which is why we are so happy the Royal Dutch Guide Dog Foundation took the time to make it happen!

Watch the behind-the-scenes video creating their doggie Christmas tree below:



It takes some self-control of our handsome dog heroes (ok, and a lot of cookies ;-)) but then you also have this beautiful cuddly living Christmas tree. Immediately a good exercise for our students, because staying so tidy with so many dog friends around you is of course no easy feat. Merry Christmas! #KNGF Geleidehonden